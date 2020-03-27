AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 679.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,648 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

