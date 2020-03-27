AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,288 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Stifel Financial worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SF stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

