AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Tetra Tech worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 159,684 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

