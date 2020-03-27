AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Post worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after buying an additional 154,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 638,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

