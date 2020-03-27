AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,653 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSAC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

