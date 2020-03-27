AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Aaron’s worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from to in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

