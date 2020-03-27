AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Heico worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Heico by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

