AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.37 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,350,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,054,000 after buying an additional 779,901 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,570,000 after purchasing an additional 601,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

