AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,517 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $72.92 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

