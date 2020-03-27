AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Spectrum Brands worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE:SPB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

