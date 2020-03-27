AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Black Hills worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 3,043.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Black Hills stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

