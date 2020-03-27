AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108,583 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.28. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

