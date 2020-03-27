AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,070 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

