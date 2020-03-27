AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,141 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CF Industries worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after buying an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

