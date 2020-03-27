AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.76 Million Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309,532 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of PNM Resources worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,436,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 230,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after purchasing an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

