AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Euronet Worldwide worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2,027.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

