AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

