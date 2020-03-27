AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 756,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

