AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,678 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.