AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 156,949 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of BankUnited worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

