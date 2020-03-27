AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,439 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

