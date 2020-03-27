AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,442 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Raymond James worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.