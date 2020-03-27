AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,094 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Steris worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 964,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 104,202 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

