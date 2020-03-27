AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 537,509 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,509 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Vale stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

