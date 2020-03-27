AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,665 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $47.90 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

