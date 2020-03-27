AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 132,506 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 132,506 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,143,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $95,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,910,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $160,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

