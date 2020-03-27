AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 149,043 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,043 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.