AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,050 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of International Bancshares worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

