AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Pentair worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $30.41 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.