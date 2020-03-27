AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 388,180 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 388,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 609,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 165,628 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.