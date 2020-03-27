AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 771,857 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771,857 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

NYSE CNP opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

