AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 80,350 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $188.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

