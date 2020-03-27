AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 826,129 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826,129 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.