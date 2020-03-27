AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,341 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

