AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Insperity worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $39.30 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

