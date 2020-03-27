Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,665. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.