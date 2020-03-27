ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $5,426.24 and $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.04738671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

