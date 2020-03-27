ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.