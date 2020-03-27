ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,504. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $726.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

