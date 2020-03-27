Arbutus Biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,177 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,884% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,859. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

