Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.42% of Arch Capital Group worth $420,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 29,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

