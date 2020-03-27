Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Arch Capital Group worth $83,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,394,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129,814.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 253,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 253,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

