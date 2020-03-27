Arch Therapeutics’ (ARTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ARTH stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

