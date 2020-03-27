Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,727 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of ADM opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

