Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.