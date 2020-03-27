Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 104,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 542,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $263.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.