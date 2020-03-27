Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.53. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

