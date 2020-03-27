Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 182,993 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 5.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.31% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $50.55 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

