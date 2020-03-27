Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 63,165 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $76.83 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

