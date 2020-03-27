Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.